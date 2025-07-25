PM tells World Bank delegation: India’s IWT actions threaten key global pacts

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday slammed India’s unilateral and unlawful actions affecting the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), warning that they pose a serious threat to key international agreements.

In a meeting with Ousmane Dione, Vice President of the World Bank for MENAAP, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomed what he described as the bank’s “principled” support for Pakistan’s position on the water dispute with India.

He reiterated Islamabad’s demand for adherence to international law, portraying India’s conduct as reckless and destabilising.

“We will not compromise on our water rights or regional stability,” said Sharif, calling for dialogue but emphasising the need for justice.

Sharif offered strong praise to the World Bank for its longstanding partnership, specifically thanking Bank President Ajay Banga and former Pakistan Country Director Najy Benhassine for advancing the new Country Partnership Framework (CPF).

The CPF, he noted, focuses on critical sectors such as energy, climate change, governance, and human capital – areas in which Pakistan is seeking urgent transformation.

He also highlighted the World Bank’s “decisive” role during the catastrophic 2022 floods, which displaced millions. The bank’s emergency funding, he said, was essential in kick-starting relief and reconstruction efforts.

In a carefully worded response, Dione commended Sharif’s reform agenda and acknowledged Pakistan’s fragile yet ongoing macroeconomic recovery. He credited Sharif’s government with restoring investor confidence and steering the country towards more inclusive growth.

Both sides concluded the meeting with commitments to expand cooperation, with Dione describing the partnership as “strategic” and long-term. But beneath the diplomatic formalities, Pakistan’s message remained unambiguous: it will not remain silent while regional water security is put at risk.

