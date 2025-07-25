BML 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.3%)
President hails China’s role in socio-economic uplift

Naveed Butt Published 25 Jul, 2025 05:59am

ISLAMABAD: The Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Pakistan, Jiang Zaidong, Thursday, called on President Asif Ali Zardari at Aiwan-e-Sadr and discussed matters of bilateral importance.

During the meeting, President Zardari said that Pakistan attaches utmost importance to its relations with China and is keen to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest. He highlighted the vast potential for increasing collaboration in the areas of trade, economy, culture, and regional connectivity.

The president emphasised the need to work together for the promotion of peace, security, and prosperity in the region. He said that China has always stood by Pakistan in times of need, and the people of Pakistan remain grateful to their iron-clad brother for its consistent support.

President Zardari also appreciated China’s role in Pakistan’s socio-economic development and thanked the Chinese leadership and people for their continued support.

On the occasion, the Chinese ambassador conveyed a special birthday message from President Xi Jinping, extending warm wishes to President Zardari on his upcoming birthday.

