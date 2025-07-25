12 PTI workers sentenced for 6 months

ISLAMABAD: Two different courts on Thursday sentenced 12 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers for six months each in cases registered against them under the Peaceful Assembly and Public Order (PAPO) Act, 2024.

Judicial Magistrate Ahmed Shehzad Gondal and Judicial Magistrate Mureed Abbas, while announcing their reserved verdicts in cases registered at Ramna and Tarnol police stations, sentenced 12 PTI workers in jail for six months for participating in a protest on November 26without permission.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025