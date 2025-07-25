BML 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.3%)
Pakistan Print 2025-07-25

‘Skills for Life’ programme across 15 schools being launched

Recorder Report Published July 25, 2025 Updated July 25, 2025 06:12am

LAHORE: In a significant step toward empowering children through sports-based learning, BARD Foundation has partnered with Right To Play and CARE Foundation, to launch the ‘Skills for Life’ program across 15 CARE Foundation-adopted schools.

This collaboration reflects the shared mission of all three organizations to improve the quality of education and life outcomes for children across Pakistan by integrating sports-based learning into school environments.

Through this partnership, Right To Play will implement its internationally recognized Skills for Life Program, which focuses on fostering social, emotional, and cognitive development in schoolchildren using sports-based learning methodologies. Sponsored by BARD Foundation, the program aims to impact over 4,500 students, including both girls and boys, across primary and middle school levels.

The initiative will roll out in key components i.e. POWER and SFD. Play opportunities for wellness and education resource (Power) is a structured sports-based learning model that utilizes play to build foundational skills in children from the primary sections of 5 CARE Foundation schools.

The Sport for Development (SFD) is a sports-based curriculum tailored for students in grades 6 to 8 across 10 schools, leveraging sports as a tool to instill leadership, teamwork, emotional intelligence, and resilience.

Mehreen Dawood, Member, Board of Governors – BARD Foundation, said, “Through this collaboration with Right To Play and CARE Foundation, we are investing not only in education but in the holistic development of children through sports-based learning—helping them build confidence, resilience, and essential life skills that will stay with them forever.”

This initiative marks another meaningful step in BARD Foundation’s mission to remove barriers and create opportunities for youth across Pakistan.

Children schools BARD Foundation Skills for Life Program Right To Play CARE Foundation sports based learning

