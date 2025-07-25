PM vows to modernise education centre with ASU partnership

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday pledged to modernise the country’s education sector through a partnership with Arizona State University (ASU), aimed at enhancing technical and vocational training.

During a meeting with ASU officials led by Doug Becker, founder and chairman of Cintana Education, Sharif said that aligning Pakistan’s education standards with international benchmarks was a government priority.

“All government education policies are centred on creating employment opportunities for youth based on their professional skills,” he added.

The partnership includes the establishment of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), which is expected to start operations this year and provide world-class training to Pakistani students.

The prime minister highlighted reforms made to the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), directing the commission to collaborate closely with ASU to bring innovation to vocational education.

Doug Becker assured ASU’s full support in providing resources and expertise for the initiative.

