Pakistan Print 2025-07-25

Naqvi’s rejoinder to Gandapur’s statement

Fazal Sher Published July 25, 2025 Updated July 25, 2025 06:25am

ISLAMABDAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday said that all resources would be utilised in operations against terrorists.

Following the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur’s statement against drone attacks in the province, Naqvi took to X (formerly Twitter) and said that all resources would be utilised against terrorists.

Naqvi also posted another tweet: "How much money does a key provincial official in Dera Ismail Khan pay the Taliban each month?"

Meanwhile, Naqvi paid rich tribute to Major Zeeyyad Salim Awal and Sepoy Nazam Hussain, who were martyred in Mastung while courageously combating “Fitna-al-Hindustan” terrorists.

According to an official statement, expressing heartfelt condolences with the families of the martyrs, Naqvi stated that Major Zeeyyad Salim Awal and Sepoy Nazam Hussain valiantly confronted the terrorists and “sent three of them to hell”.

He said that both Major Zeeyyad Salim Awal and Sepoy Nazam Hussain sacrificed their precious lives for the homeland and attained the exalted rank of martyrdom.

Naqvi saluted their great sacrifice, stating, “Shaheed Major Zeeyyad Salim Awal and Sepoy Nazam Hussain will live forever in our hearts.”

