Business & Finance Print 2025-07-25

Minister for deepening economic engagement in ASEAN region

Published July 25, 2025

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain, addressed an interactive session on “Economic Integration between Pakistan and the ASEAN Region” organised by the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) at the FPCCI President Secretariat, Islamabad.

The session was attended by diplomats from ASEAN member states, senior officials, trade and business leaders, and representatives of the public and private sectors.

In his keynote address, the federal minister emphasised the importance of deepening economic engagement between Pakistan and the ASEAN region. He commended the leadership of FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh for organising the session at a critical time when regional cooperation and trade diplomacy are vital for shared prosperity.

He noted that ASEAN, with over 700 million people and a collective GDP of more than $3.9 trillion, has emerged as a powerful economic bloc on the global stage. Pakistan, he said, shares longstanding cultural, historical, and strategic ties with ASEAN nations and is now seeking stronger commercial and investment linkages.

Rana Tanveer Hussain stated that despite the potential, trade volumes between Pakistan and ASEAN countries remain below their true capacity. He urged for collective efforts to reduce trade barriers, enhance market access, and promote bilateral and multilateral investment. He particularly highlighted sectors such as textiles, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, IT, and energy, where mutual cooperation could bring meaningful results.

The minister also underscored the need for collaboration in technology transfer, digital entrepreneurship, and skill development, drawing on ASEAN’s strengths in innovation and vocational training.

He called for promoting people-to-people contact and simplifying visa procedures to boost tourism, academic partnerships, and cultural exchange.

The minister stressed that such soft connectivity plays an essential role in reinforcing trust and long-term collaboration between the regions. He also pointed out the strategic value of regional connectivity, saying that Pakistan, through CPEC, offers a gateway to Central Asia and the Middle East, while ASEAN can connect Pakistan more deeply to East Asia and the Pacific.

In his remarks, the minister reiterated the government’s full commitment to enhancing regional economic integration and promoting effective trade diplomacy. He acknowledged the pivotal role played by platforms such as FPCCI, ECO CCI, and CACCI in fostering cross-regional cooperation and business-to-business engagements.

He described the interactive session not merely as a dialogue, but as a roadmap towards a future based on mutual growth, development, and regional resilience.

