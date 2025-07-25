LHC seeks report from CCD about missing ‘person’

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Chief Justice on Friday sought report from the Crime Control Department (CCD) by September 22 about a person who is missing since 2022.

The court passed this order in a petition filed by a woman, Salma Bibi, who approached the court for recovery of her Husband Tanvir. Earlier, the petitioner’s counsel contended before the court that Tanvir was involved in many cases. He said the accused was arrested by the police and was in Kot Lakhpat Jail.

The petitioner approached superintendents of Kot Lakhpat and Central jails Lahore but both of them did not confirm his custody. He, therefore, asked the court to direct the respondents to produce the detainee before the court. A law officer informed the court that the detainee was arrested by the CIA.

He, however, contended that the CCD could now confirm about the custody of the detainee. The Chief Justice after hearing the law officer called report from the CCD.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025