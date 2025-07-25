JI chief calls for greater national dialogue

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has emphasized the urgent need for a greater national dialogue to address the country’s deepening crises.

He said all political parties and institutions must operate strictly within the constitutional framework, warning that whenever constitutional boundaries are violated, unrest and instability only increase. Rehman expressed these views while speaking to the media after offering condolences to PTI leader Hammad Azhar over the passing of his father Mian Muhammad Azhar.

The JI leader said: ”We must collectively decide whether the country should continue down the current path or move toward genuine improvement. The constitution clearly outlines a framework for every party and institution, it must be respected by all.”

Paying tribute to late Mian Azhar, he noted that he was a dignified and principled political figure who maintained decorum and tolerance in his political conduct - qualities that are especially needed in today’s polarised environment.

“Political differences should not turn into personal hatred. The politics of civility, tolerance, and mutual respect is the only way to overcome our challenges,” Rehman added. He recalled that Mian Azhar had long-standing ties with Jamaat-e-Islami and also enjoyed a personal relationship with the late Qazi Hussain Ahmad.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025