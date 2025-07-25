Experts urge awareness, junk food tax to curb obesity, cut health costs

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan can significantly reduce national health expenditure by controlling obesity by creating awareness and taxing unhealthy junk foods including sugary drinks, health experts in a media talk revealed here on Thursday.

Speaking at an event organised by Novo Nordisk Pakistan titled, “Unordinary Partnerships to Shape a Healthier Tomorrow” that brought together healthcare professionals, policymakers, and leaders to address the crucial issue of serious chronic diseases, particularly obesity, which impacts millions across Pakistan.

The event was also attended by the Ambassador of Denmark to Pakistan, Jakob Linulf, along with the senior management of Novo Nordisk Pakistan.

Speaking at the occasion, Jakob Linulf, the Danish ambassador to Pakistan, emphasised on the importance of collaboration, in healthcare by Danish companies like Novo Nordisk operating in Pakistan. He said, “Partnerships are essential in the fight against obesity. Together, we can foster a healthier society and defeat obesity. I am confident that this culture will continue to positively impact the people of Pakistan”.

He said that tackling the issue of diabetes will help increase life expectancy by 10 years from 67 to 77 years, besides increasing productivity.

The health experts said that in all the developed countries refined sugar was heavily taxed as it only damages human health with zero benefits, while in Pakistan the government was providing subsidies to the sugar industry. They said that only through creating awareness and controlling the mass use of sugar, the country can save up to $2.6 billion which is being used for the treatment of obesity-related diseases.

They further said that obesity is a direct impact of sugary drinks which in Pakistan was responsible for 400,000 deaths annually, higher than smoking. Pakistan at present is ranking third globally on diabetes and top-ranked on account of spreading sugar-related health issues.

They said that obesity and non-communicable diseases, especially diabetes and heart diseases are increasing at an alarming rate in Pakistan to deal with the situation, immediate policy measures including increasing taxes on sugary drinks to prevent further losses are inevitable.

They said as per International Diabetes Federation, “Pakistan has the 3rd highest burden of diabetes worldwide with 33 million people living with the disease. In addition, Pakistan is unfortunately the world number 1 country with fastest growth of diabetes over the last one decade. If no immediate policy measures are taken, the number of people living with diabetes will increase to 62 million in Pakistan by 2045.” The cost of diabetes management in 2021 had reached to $2.640 billion in Pakistan which has serious consequence on the economy. Increased consumption of sugary drinks is among the major contributors to rapid spread of diabetes. The research proved that increasing tax on sugary drinks is an evidence-based strategy to reduce their consumption, obesity and diabetes.

Rashed Rafique Butt, general manager of Novo Nordisk Pakistan, shared the organisation 100-year legacy of embracing new ideas and different approaches to defeat serious chronic disease which is reflected in their new corporate brand platform - Unordinary Drives Change. He stated, “Having pioneered scientific breakthroughs, and with over 25 years of obesity research, our GLP-1 treatment supports millions in achieving effective weight loss. Addressing obesity requires collaboration and concerted efforts with diverse network of organizations and stakeholders including government, associations, communities and NGOs—to overcome barriers and drive real change for a healthier future for all”.

Highlighting the urgent need for action, Dr Javed Akram, president Pakistan Society of Internal Medicine, emphasised that obesity affects nearly 38 million people in Pakistan and is classified as a disease by the World Health Organization. He acknowledged the extensive impact of obesity on both individuals and the healthcare system.

Dr AH Amir, president Pakistan Society of Obesity urged the stakeholders to prioritise countering obesity in the public health discussions, advocating for an inclusive approach that promotes prevention and management while combating the stigma around obesity through effective media campaigns.

The event concluded with a unified call to action, encouraging attendees to raise awareness and build collaborative efforts to combat the obesity epidemic in Pakistan. Novo Nordisk Pakistan remains committed to dedicated to leading the way in defeating obesity where healthier, longer lives are not just a possibility for some, but a reality for many.

Novo Nordisk Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025