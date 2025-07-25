BML 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.3%)
Pakistan Print 2025-07-25

Digital balloting ceremony for CBD Walk held

Recorder Report Published July 25, 2025 Updated July 25, 2025 07:39am

LAHORE: The Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA), also known as CBD Punjab, has successfully concluded a groundbreaking digital balloting ceremony for CBD Walk, an exclusive commercial jewel nestled in the prestigious CBD Quaid District, near CBD Lake, Gulberg, Lahore.

The balloting event held by using cutting-edge digital technology to ensure complete transparency, fairness, and rock-solid investor confidence. The ceremony drew an impressive gathering of stakeholders, distinguished senior officials, and prominent media representatives, all witnessing this pivotal moment in Lahore’s commercial evolution.

CBD Walk showcases 16 meticulously planned 4-Marla premium commercial units, featuring 8 coveted lake-facing properties and 8 scenic park-facing spaces; all developed using the innovative Shell & Core model. This forward-thinking approach empowers investors with complete creative freedom to craft bespoke interiors that perfectly align with their unique brand vision and customer experience goals. Strategically positioned beside a breathtaking two-acre lake, CBD Walk is destined to become Lahore’s premier destination for sophisticated retail experiences and world-class dining adventures.

The ceremony featured the dynamic leadership team of CBD Punjab, including Executive Director Technical Riaz Hussain, Executive Director Finance Ali Nazeer Malik, Executive Director Barrister Bilal Khokhar, Director Business Development & Investment Relations Ali Waqar Shah, and Director Marketing Waseem Siddique, whose collective expertise ensured the event’s flawless execution and remarkable success.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

