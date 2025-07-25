CDA launches crackdown on illegal housing societies

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has launched a decisive crackdown on illegal housing societies operating within the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), following the directions of Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and under the supervision of Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa.

As part of the ongoing operation, multiple unauthorized housing schemes were identified and action was taken against their illegal constructions, unapproved advertisements, and the sale of plots without official sanction. The CDA revealed that these societies were functioning without mandatory approvals, including layout plans and no-objection certificates (NOCs), in clear violation of ICT Zoning Regulations.

Enforcement teams from CDA, in coordination with the ICT Administration, dismantled illegal site offices, boundary walls, and other unauthorized infrastructure developed by these societies. Legal notices have also been issued to developers and sponsors, warning of strict penalties and further legal action in case of continued non-compliance.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa stressed that illegal housing schemes pose significant threats to public safety, infrastructure, and the master plan of Islamabad. He reiterated the authority’s firm resolve to curb unregulated urban sprawl and enforce planned development across the federal capital.

The CDA has once again urged the public not to invest in any housing project that lacks CDA approval. A complete list of approved and legal societies is available on the CDA’s official website. Citizens have been advised to verify the legal status of any project before committing to investments.

