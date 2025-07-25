APNS team calls on Sharjeel

KARACHI: A two-member delegation of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) called on Sindh Senior Minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon, in Karachi.

The delegation comprised APNS President Senator Sarmad Ali and Secretary General Muhammad Athar Qazi.

APNS officials apprised Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon of the challenges facing the newspaper industry. The delegation emphasized the importance of increasing the volume of print media, including regional and vernacular press.

On this occasion, Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, said that the Sindh government recognizes the vital role of press freedom and the newspaper industry. He stated that print media plays a key role in raising public awareness and providing accurate information to the people in the fight against fake news.

He said that the Sindh government will address all legitimate issues of the newspaper industry on a priority basis, and

instructions will be issued to the relevant departments to resolve the problems being faced by the industry.

