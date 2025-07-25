BML 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.3%)
ZTBL, PDA team up to strengthen dairy sector

ISLAMABAD: Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) and the Pakistan Dairy Association (PDA) have entered into a strategic partnership through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at promoting inclusive, efficient, and sustainable growth in Pakistan’s dairy sector. The MoU signing ceremony was held at the ZTBL Head Office in Islamabad.

A high level delegation from the Pakistan Dairy Association, comprising Dr. Shehzad Amin, CEO PDA, and Dr. Muhammad Zubair Ahmad, Manager Operations, visited ZTBL for the formal signing ceremony. The distinguished guests were warmly welcomed by President/CEO ZTBL, Tahir Yaqoob Bhatti, along with senior management of the Bank.

In his welcome remarks, the President ZTBL highlighted the vital role of livestock in Pakistan’s economy, stating that the livestock sector contributes a major share to the agricultural GDP.

CEO PDA Dr Shehzad Amin appreciated ZTBL’s focus on rural and agri-based financial empowerment. He remarked that the formalization of the dairy sector is key to improving milk quality, ensuring food safety, and increasing farmer profitability.

While highlighting the role of PDA, he mentioned that the Association provides training programs and facilitates the establishment of key infrastructure to support dairy farmers in transitioning to modern farming, value chain development, and establishing market linkages. He added that partnerships like these would bridge the gap between producers and processors and provide critical support to small and mid-sized dairy enterprises.

