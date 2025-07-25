BML 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.3%)
Pakistan Print 2025-07-25

Matric exams 2025: CM congratulates position holders

Recorder Report Published 25 Jul, 2025 07:44am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has congratulated position holder students in the matriculation annual examination 2025, held by all the examination boards in the province.

The Chief Minister has applauded Haram Fatima and Haroon Hamid on securing overall first position in Matriculation examination. She also congratulated Moeez Qamar of Faisalabad and Faizan Farid Israr of Sahiwal boards respectively on securing second position.

The Chief Minister also congratulated Muhammad Usman of Rawalpindi, Haji Abuzar Tanveer of Nankana, Noorul Huda and Hasnaina Fatima of Multan on winning third position.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif especially expressed happiness over positions of female students. She said, “I am happy that daughters have secured prominent positions in the Matriculation examinations. Students are our pride and pride of the entire nation.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Punjab Students Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Matric exams 2025 position holder students

