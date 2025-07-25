3 more districts to get ‘WASAs’

LAHORE: The Punjab Housing Department has initiated the process to establish new Water and Sanitation Agencies (WASA) in three more districts - Murree, Gujrat, and Sheikhupura.

In this connection, Punjab Housing Secretary Noor-ul-Amin Mengal said on Thursday that they accelerated the establishment of WASA across the province to tackle longstanding drainage and sanitation issues. “Special district teams have been constituted for all three locations, and formal notifications have been issued.

The Gujrat and Sheikhupura teams will scrutinise and revise existing PC-1 documents, while the Murree team has been assigned the task of preparing a new PC-1,” he added. He continued that, as per the official notification, these district teams are required to complete their tasks within 10 days.

“The revisions will include feasibility studies, design reviews, quantity assessments, and cost estimates to ensure high-quality and cost-effective project outcomes.

The initial scrutiny and revision process aims to further improve the planning and execution of these critical projects,” he added.

He pointed out that, where necessary, cost estimates will be rationalised to ensure economic efficiency, adding that WASA agencies will be operational in a total of 18 districts within record time to ensure equitable and sustainable wastewater management services across Punjab.

He also said that the formation of WASA agencies in 10 districts was in its final stages.

Meanwhile, in line with the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the housing department has initiated work on developing façade regulations for commercial buildings in Lahore.

These regulations will cover building façades, signboards, and setback areas to preserve the city’s visual appeal and protect its historical identity. In this connection, the secretary chaired a meeting to review the progress and directed the Director General of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) to expedite the formulation of the new façade regulations.

“The haphazard construction of façades and installation of signboards was diminishing the beauty of our historic city,” he said, stressing the importance of architectural harmony and climate-resilient structures. “To assist building owners, an e-Façade Bank will be established, offering pre-approved design templates for easier compliance with the new rules. This digital bank will streamline the process and ensure consistency across the city,” he added.

According to him, the upcoming regulations aim to improve urban aesthetics, address traffic congestion, and enhance construction quality. Setback areas, in particular, were expected to play a vital role in resolving parking issues in busy commercial zones.

Building owners will be given a reasonable timeframe to align with the new laws, but those who violate the standard operating procedures will face legal action as per the outlined enforcement mechanisms. The housing department views these regulations as a significant step toward urban renewal and sustainable development.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025