BML 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.3%)
BOP 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.23%)
CNERGY 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.01%)
CPHL 81.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.48%)
DCL 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.52%)
DGKC 171.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.54%)
FCCL 45.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.26%)
FFL 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
GCIL 25.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.68%)
HUBC 152.58 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (2.08%)
KEL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.17%)
LOTCHEM 20.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
MLCF 82.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.25%)
NBP 122.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.07%)
PAEL 40.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.51%)
PIAHCLA 21.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.91%)
POWER 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.83%)
PPL 166.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-1.06%)
PREMA 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.74%)
PRL 31.98 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.82%)
PTC 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.51%)
SNGP 115.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.54%)
SSGC 44.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.89%)
TELE 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.03%)
TPLP 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.32%)
TREET 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
TRG 56.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.3%)
BR100 14,244 Decreased By -88.8 (-0.62%)
BR30 39,824 Increased By 85.7 (0.22%)
KSE100 138,693 Decreased By -561.7 (-0.4%)
KSE30 42,415 Decreased By -213.3 (-0.5%)
Jul 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-25

Action being taken against illegal organ trade: Punjab health minister

Muhammad Saleem Published July 25, 2025 Updated July 25, 2025 07:48am

LAHORE: As per vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the capacity of the Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority is being increased and strict action is being taken against illegal transplantation of human organs in Punjab.

Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique said this while addressing the 35th meeting of the Monitoring Authority of the Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority.

The meeting was attended by Special Secretary Operations Tariq Mehmood Rahmani, Additional Secretary Technical Dr Muhammad Waseem, Director General PHOTA Professor Muhammad Aamir Zaman Khan, Professor Izhar Chaudhry from the Pakistan Medical Association, CEO Punjab Health Initiative Management Company Dr Ali Razzaq, officers from the Revenue Department, Home Department and other departments as members. CEO Punjab Healthcare Commission Dr Muhammad Saqib Aziz, Dean Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute Professor Faisal Saud Dar and Yasir Khan from the Transplantation Society participated in the meeting through video link.

Director General PHOTA Professor Muhammad Aamir Zaman Khan presented various agendas for approval during the meeting. An implementation report of the decisions of the 34th meeting of the Monitoring Authority was also presented during the meeting.

During the meeting, approval was also accorded to register various government and private hospitals for kidney, liver and cornea transplantation. The approval was given to renew the registration of Begum Akhtar Rukhsana Memorial Trust Orchard Hospital for liver transplantation, while Sahiwal Teaching Hospital, Independent University Hospital Faisalabad and Madina Teaching Hospital Faisalabad gets nod for corneal transplantation for the next three years. During the meeting, approval was given to renew the registration of City Hospital

Multan, PKLI and Research Center Lahore, National Hospital and Medical Center Lahore and Adil Hospital Lahore for renal transplantation for the next three years.

The meeting approved the budget estimate of the Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority for the financial year 2025-26 and the revised budget estimate for the financial year 2024-25.

The meeting also accorded approval to organize a 5-day training workshop on the topic of Human Organ and Tissue Transplantation Essentials for PHOTA. During the meeting, approval was given to conduct bone banking and transplantation, pancreas transplantation in Punjab.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Maryam Nawaz CM Punjab Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority

Comments

200 characters

Action being taken against illegal organ trade: Punjab health minister

Leghari tells World Bank delegation: CTBCM to enter final phase in two months

Definition of ‘Tax fraud’ & procedure for ‘arrest’: There will be no amendment in Act: MoS

IMF links 4pc further ST abolition to 50,000 new ST registrations: FBR

Taxpayers: KCCI tells Senate body FBR can’t be judge, jury and executioner

Dar to meet Rubio for key talks today

President hails China’s role in socio-economic uplift

Overall security environment: OICCI survey reveals measurable improvement

Govt mulling asking CCP to take action against vanaspati makers?

FBR extends tax returns filing deadline to Aug 4

KP CM says his govt will no longer tolerate presence of ‘Good Taliban’

Read more stories