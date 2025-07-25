Action being taken against illegal organ trade: Punjab health minister

LAHORE: As per vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the capacity of the Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority is being increased and strict action is being taken against illegal transplantation of human organs in Punjab.

Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique said this while addressing the 35th meeting of the Monitoring Authority of the Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority.

The meeting was attended by Special Secretary Operations Tariq Mehmood Rahmani, Additional Secretary Technical Dr Muhammad Waseem, Director General PHOTA Professor Muhammad Aamir Zaman Khan, Professor Izhar Chaudhry from the Pakistan Medical Association, CEO Punjab Health Initiative Management Company Dr Ali Razzaq, officers from the Revenue Department, Home Department and other departments as members. CEO Punjab Healthcare Commission Dr Muhammad Saqib Aziz, Dean Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute Professor Faisal Saud Dar and Yasir Khan from the Transplantation Society participated in the meeting through video link.

Director General PHOTA Professor Muhammad Aamir Zaman Khan presented various agendas for approval during the meeting. An implementation report of the decisions of the 34th meeting of the Monitoring Authority was also presented during the meeting.

During the meeting, approval was also accorded to register various government and private hospitals for kidney, liver and cornea transplantation. The approval was given to renew the registration of Begum Akhtar Rukhsana Memorial Trust Orchard Hospital for liver transplantation, while Sahiwal Teaching Hospital, Independent University Hospital Faisalabad and Madina Teaching Hospital Faisalabad gets nod for corneal transplantation for the next three years. During the meeting, approval was given to renew the registration of City Hospital

Multan, PKLI and Research Center Lahore, National Hospital and Medical Center Lahore and Adil Hospital Lahore for renal transplantation for the next three years.

The meeting approved the budget estimate of the Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority for the financial year 2025-26 and the revised budget estimate for the financial year 2024-25.

The meeting also accorded approval to organize a 5-day training workshop on the topic of Human Organ and Tissue Transplantation Essentials for PHOTA. During the meeting, approval was given to conduct bone banking and transplantation, pancreas transplantation in Punjab.

