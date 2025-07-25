BML 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.3%)
Pakistan Print 2025-07-25

Punjab minister steps up criticism of PTI founder

Recorder Report Published July 25, 2025 Updated July 25, 2025 07:50am

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari has strongly rejected the PTI founder’s recent statements about inadequate jail facilities, calling them completely false and misleading.

She stated that the PTI founder is receiving B-Class privileges that most other inmates in the same category do not have access to.

Azma Bokhari said that the man who wakes up at noon even on Eid is now shamelessly claiming he’s being given dirty water for ablution. With what face is he making such claims?”

She further criticised the PTI founder’s double standards, saying, “The same individual who once had others’ air conditioners removed is now spreading false propaganda about being denied facilities in jail. This is nothing more than a desperate attempt to gain public sympathy and discredit state institutions.”

Azma Bokhari questioned the credibility of PTI’s political strength, remarking, “How can a party with no leader at the helm even think of launching a protest movement?”

Referring to the ongoing legal proceedings related to May 9, she emphasised that the decisions being made are in accordance with the Constitution and the law. She noted that those involved in anti-state conspiracies have been legally declared as rebels.

Addressing the PTI founder’s personal conduct, the minister said, “He sacrificed the children of the nation for his political agenda while ensuring that his own children live safely and luxuriously in the United States.”

In conclusion, Azma Bokhari reiterated that the youth of Pakistan is now politically aware and will no longer fall for divisive and deceptive narratives. She affirmed that the government and state institutions will continue to counter every conspiracy strictly within constitutional and legal frameworks.

