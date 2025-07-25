BML 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.3%)
Pakistan

Aseefa visits SICHN hospitals

Press Release Published July 25, 2025 Updated July 25, 2025 07:51am

KARACHI: The Honourable First Lady of Pakistan and Member of the National Assembly, Her Excellency Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, accompanied by Madam Azra Fazal Pechuho, Minister for Health and Population Welfare, and Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Mayor of Karachi, paid an official visit Thursday to the Sindh Institute of Child Health and Neonatology’s (SICHN) Mother & Childcare Hospital in Azam Basti and the Children Hospital in Korangi 5.

At the Azam Basti facility, the delegation was warmly received by Saeed Ghani, President PPP Karachi Division & Provincial Minister of Sindh Local Government.

During the visit, the distinguished guests toured various departments, warmly interacted with on-duty staff and doctors, and met with parents of young patients receiving care. They expressed their appreciation for the tireless efforts of the medical teams and acknowledged the Sindh Government’s dedication to improving maternal and child healthcare services in underserved areas of Karachi.

Her Excellency Aseefa Bhutto Zardari particularly lauded the provision of free-of-cost treatment for neonates, infants, and children, along with the specialized healthcare services offered under the growing SICHN network. She directly engaged with families to gather feedback on patient experiences, service quality, and staff behaviour.

“The dedication seen here today reflects a promising future for the health of our nation’s children and mothers,” stated Her Excellency Aseefa Bhutto Zardari.

Their presence serve as a powerful reaffirmation of the government’s continued focus on free of cost, equitable, accessible, and high-quality neonatal and paediatric across the province—particularly the most vulnerable, with four centres in Karachi catering to Azam Basti, Korangi, JPMC, and Sobhraj, as well as centres in Sukkur, Nawabshah, and Larkana.

