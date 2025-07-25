Japanese envoy visits SU

HYDERABAD: In a significant gesture of academic diplomacy, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Akamatsu Shuichi visited the University of Sindh, Jamshoro, and the Area Study Centre for East and South-East Asia to explore avenues for enhanced educational and cultural collaboration between the two countries.

Ambassador Shuichi was warmly received by SU Registrar Dr Mushtaq Ali Jariko, Director of the Area Study Centre Dr Mukesh Kumar Khatwani and senior faculty members. During his interaction at the Centre, the ambassador expressed keen interest in strengthening academic and cultural exchanges between Japanese institutions and the University of Sindh Jamshoro.

