Suzuki Motorcycles unveils new graphics for GD110S and GS110

KARACHI: Suzuki Motorcycles, a leading name in the global motorcycle industry, is pleased to announce the launch of its updated Suzuki GD110S and Suzuki GS110 models, now featuring striking new graphics that blend style, performance and modern aesthetics. This exciting development is part of Suzuki’s commitment to offering fresh, dynamic options for Pakistani motorcyclists.

The new graphic designs are aimed at giving both models a sleek, contemporary appeal, making them stand out in the competitive motorcycle market. Alongside the eye-catching visuals, Suzuki continues to focus on the quality, reliability, and performance that has made these motorcycles favourites among riders.

Suzuki GD110S-Style and Comfort Combined

The Suzuki GD110S offers a perfect combination of fuel efficiency, comfort, and performance. Engineered for daily commuting and long-distance travel, it comes with a 110cc engine that ensures smooth rides with excellent fuel economy. The newly introduced graphics elevate the bike’s look while keeping its signature performance intact.

