BML 4.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 13.78 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.7%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
CPHL 81.75 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.26%)
DCL 13.09 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.16%)
DGKC 171.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.06%)
FCCL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.74%)
GCIL 25.95 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.93%)
HUBC 155.80 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (2.11%)
KEL 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
KOSM 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.11%)
LOTCHEM 20.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
MLCF 82.88 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.45%)
NBP 124.35 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (1.88%)
PAEL 40.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
PIAHCLA 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
POWER 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PPL 165.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.23%)
PREMA 40.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
PRL 31.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
PTC 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
SNGP 116.25 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.36%)
SSGC 44.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
TELE 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
TREET 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
TRG 56.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.05%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
BR100 14,326 Increased By 82.5 (0.58%)
BR30 40,147 Increased By 323.5 (0.81%)
KSE100 139,382 Increased By 689.8 (0.5%)
KSE30 42,638 Increased By 223.4 (0.53%)
Pakistan Print 2025-07-25

First meeting of sub-committee on housing and works held

Press Release Published July 25, 2025 Updated July 25, 2025 07:56am

ISLAMABAD: The first meeting of the Sub-Committee of the Standing Committee on Housing and Works of the National Assembly was held on Thursday in the Committee Room of the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) Islamabad.

The meeting was attended by members of the National Assembly, who were warmly received by Director General of the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority, Capt Zafar Iqbal (retd). Senior officials of FGEHA were also present on the occasion.

During the meeting, members of the National Assembly emphasized the importance of collaboration and partnership and highlighted the significance of addressing the housing needs of Pakistan’s growing population as a cornerstone of national development. The Committee members attentively considered the proposals presented and shared their valuable insights for future planning.

National Assembly NA FGEHA

