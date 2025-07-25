First meeting of sub-committee on housing and works held

ISLAMABAD: The first meeting of the Sub-Committee of the Standing Committee on Housing and Works of the National Assembly was held on Thursday in the Committee Room of the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) Islamabad.

The meeting was attended by members of the National Assembly, who were warmly received by Director General of the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority, Capt Zafar Iqbal (retd). Senior officials of FGEHA were also present on the occasion.

During the meeting, members of the National Assembly emphasized the importance of collaboration and partnership and highlighted the significance of addressing the housing needs of Pakistan’s growing population as a cornerstone of national development. The Committee members attentively considered the proposals presented and shared their valuable insights for future planning.

