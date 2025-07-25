Rs12bn grant for SSWMB approved

KARACHI: The Cabinet Committee on Finance, under the chairmanship of Energy, Development & Planning Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Interior & Law Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar, held a high-level meeting in the committee room of the Energy Department. During the meeting, the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) presented a request for an additional budget for the fiscal year 2024–2025.

After thoroughly reviewing the legal aspects of the request, the committee members, in mutual consultation with the provincial ministers, approved a conditional out-of-budget grant of Rs 12 billion for the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board.

The Energy and Interior Ministers directed the relevant officials of the Solid Waste Board to address all concerns and legal objections raised by the Finance Secretary regarding the grant.

The committee also decided that the Solid Waste Management Board will reassess all existing contracts with waste collection contractors, as the rates in Sindh were found to be higher than those in other cities.

A proper system will be introduced to accurately measure the weight of garbage removed from the city, and Razor Readers will be installed in all garbage collection vehicles. This will ensure that contractors are paid according to the actual weight of garbage transported, thereby preventing the misuse of public funds.

On this occasion, Minister Nasir Shah emphasized the need to further improve the operations of the Solid Waste Management Board to enhance cleanliness and provide relief to the public. He urged officers to utilize their full potential for this purpose.

The committee was informed that the Solid Waste Management Board is currently operating in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, and Larkana, serving a population of approximately 24 million. With increased operations, the board’s expenditures have risen to Rs 43 billion.

It was further revealed that the board is expecting a revenue of Rs 10 billion from various ongoing projects, which are currently being finalized.

Minister Nasir Shah also stressed the importance of ensuring timely payments to waste collection contractors and establishing a transparent mechanism to ensure continuity in cleanliness and waste removal services.

It was decided that the Solid Waste Board will renew all contracts within 3 to 6 months.

The meeting was also attended by Planning & Development Chairman Najam Shah, Finance Secretary Fayaz Jatoi, Local Government Secretary, and other officials.

