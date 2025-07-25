Unregistered healthcare establishments: SHCC decides to take action

KARACHI: The Sindh Healthcare Commission (SHCC) has reaffirmed its commitment to regulate healthcare services in Sindh, declaring decisive action against unregistered healthcare establishments. This resolution was endorsed during the 89th meeting of the Board of Commissioners (BoC), chaired by Dr. Khalid Hussain Shaikh.

Dr Shaikh emphasized that SHCC has no choice but to take action under the law against those healthcare providers who continue to operate without registration or licensing. “Registration with SHCC is not optional. It is a legal obligation to ensure that healthcare services are delivered within a regulated framework,” he stated.

Dr. Mirza Ali Azhar, convener of the Registration and Licensing Committee, informed the House that SHCC has issued a strict directive to all healthcare providers, including hospitals, general practitioners, Tib and Homeopathic clinics, laboratories, and others, to register with SHCC and apply for a license. Despite repeated public notices and outreach visits to legitimate healthcare establishments, many providers have failed to comply, the Board was informed.

The board has decided that SHCC must invoke the relevant section of the SHCC ACT and issue notices to non-compliant providers; if they fail to comply, impose penalties, and also initiate sealing as a last resort.

Dr. AG Shoro, Convener of the Anti-Quackery Committee, presented 224 cases of quackery outlets. After reviewing the cases, the BoC approved around PRK 15 million penalties against quacks.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025