BML 4.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 13.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.92%)
CNERGY 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
CPHL 81.82 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.34%)
DCL 13.07 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1%)
DGKC 171.74 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.34%)
FCCL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.87%)
GCIL 25.98 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.05%)
HUBC 155.45 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (1.88%)
KEL 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.77%)
KOSM 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.11%)
LOTCHEM 20.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
MLCF 82.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.35%)
NBP 124.22 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (1.78%)
PAEL 40.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
PIAHCLA 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.38%)
PIBTL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
POWER 14.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 166.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.22%)
PREMA 40.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.5%)
PRL 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.41%)
PTC 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
SNGP 116.26 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.37%)
SSGC 44.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
TELE 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TREET 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
TRG 56.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.05%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.66%)
BR100 14,330 Increased By 85.6 (0.6%)
BR30 40,117 Increased By 293.3 (0.74%)
KSE100 139,417 Increased By 724.6 (0.52%)
KSE30 42,647 Increased By 232.6 (0.55%)
Jul 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-25

Unregistered healthcare establishments: SHCC decides to take action

Recorder Report Published July 25, 2025 Updated July 25, 2025 07:59am

KARACHI: The Sindh Healthcare Commission (SHCC) has reaffirmed its commitment to regulate healthcare services in Sindh, declaring decisive action against unregistered healthcare establishments. This resolution was endorsed during the 89th meeting of the Board of Commissioners (BoC), chaired by Dr. Khalid Hussain Shaikh.

Dr Shaikh emphasized that SHCC has no choice but to take action under the law against those healthcare providers who continue to operate without registration or licensing. “Registration with SHCC is not optional. It is a legal obligation to ensure that healthcare services are delivered within a regulated framework,” he stated.

Dr. Mirza Ali Azhar, convener of the Registration and Licensing Committee, informed the House that SHCC has issued a strict directive to all healthcare providers, including hospitals, general practitioners, Tib and Homeopathic clinics, laboratories, and others, to register with SHCC and apply for a license. Despite repeated public notices and outreach visits to legitimate healthcare establishments, many providers have failed to comply, the Board was informed.

The board has decided that SHCC must invoke the relevant section of the SHCC ACT and issue notices to non-compliant providers; if they fail to comply, impose penalties, and also initiate sealing as a last resort.

Dr. AG Shoro, Convener of the Anti-Quackery Committee, presented 224 cases of quackery outlets. After reviewing the cases, the BoC approved around PRK 15 million penalties against quacks.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

healthcare Sindh Healthcare Commission

Comments

200 characters

Unregistered healthcare establishments: SHCC decides to take action

PSX opens higher amid Pakistan’s credit rating upgrade

Intra-day update: rupee gains ground against US dollar

Leghari tells World Bank delegation: CTBCM to enter final phase in two months

Definition of ‘Tax fraud’ & procedure for ‘arrest’: There will be no amendment in Act: MoS

Oil prices climb on US-EU trade optimism, Russian gasoline cuts

Elon Musk’s Starlink network suffers rare global outage

Thailand, Cambodia exchange heavy artillery as fighting rages for a second day

IMF links 4pc further ST abolition to 50,000 new ST registrations: FBR

Taxpayers: KCCI tells Senate body FBR can’t be judge, jury and executioner

Dar to meet Rubio for key talks today

Read more stories