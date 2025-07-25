ATC suspends bailable arrest warrant for Omar Ayub Khan

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday suspended the bailable arrest warrant issued for senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and opposition leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan in a case registered against him and others in connection with PTI’s October 4, 2024, protest rally after his lawyer appeared before the court.

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Supra, who issued a bailable arrest warrant for the opposition leader earlier in the day, has suspended the warrant after the opposition leader lawyer appeared in the court and submitted an application seeking an exemption for his client, which the court approved.

The court had earlier also ordered the confiscation of the surety bonds of other accused who failed to appear before it.

Senator Azam Swati filed an application before the court through his counsel seeking exemption from personal appearance before the court, which the court has approved.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025