Kurram district: tribal elders sign one-year peace treaty

PESHAWAR: The tribal elders of more than two dozen villages of the district Kurram have reached on a peace treaty for one year.

According to Deputy Commissioner (DC) district Kurram Ashfaq Ahmed, the tribes of Lower Kurram Topki, Sameer, Gosar, Amal Kot, Gharbina, Sangina, Gundizar, Mengak, Tangay, Munda, Marukhel and adjoining areas, as well as Sadda, Kochi, Sateen, Shisho, Durrani, Pir Qayyum, Sakhi Ahmed Shah, Mulla Jan Kalley, Chakki Kalley, Aravalli, Lower Mandori and adjoining areas have declared a peace treaty for a period of one year. The parties will remain in peace for one year.

In this connection, an extraordinary jirga was held at Frontier Corps (FC) Fort Sadda under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kurram.

During the jirga the prominent chiefs of Turi Bangash tribes, Additional Deputy Commissioner Kurram, officers of police, security forces and concerned Assistant Commissioners participated in the jirga.

The tribal chiefs declared a one-year truce and reiterated that they would fully implement the Murree Agreement and the Kohat Peace Accords.

On this occasion, the tribal chiefs described the peace agreement a milestone for maintenance of peace in the region and pledged that they would jointly work for peace, development and prosperity in Kurram district as usual.

The tribal chiefs also paid tribute to the role of security forces, district administration and police for peace in the area.

Speaking on this occasion, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kurram Ashfaq Ahmed said that the establishment of peace in the beautiful valleys of district Kurram was made possible only with the cooperation of regional leaders and the immense sacrifices of the security forces for peace in the area, which is highly commendable.

The tribal elites and elders termed the peace agreement good omen for the establishment of peace in Kurram district.

Similarly, tribal leader Haji Abdul Manan said that the peace agreement will help in the establishment of peace soon while Jalal Bangash and Younis Ali said that after this agreement, the path has been paved for the establishment of peace and the problems of the people will mitigate.

Other tribal elders including Amjad Bangash and Syed Tajammul Hussain also termed the agreement a good omen for the region and urged the government to further accelerate peace efforts.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Kurram, Aamir Nawaz said that the time has come for the tribes to play their full role in establishing peace, which will reduce public hardships and restore normal life in the district soon.

