France will recognise State of Palestine: Macron

AFP Published 25 Jul, 2025 01:21am

PARIS: France will recognise a Palestinian state at the UN General Assembly in September, President Emmanuel Macron announced on Thursday.

“True to its historic commitment to a just and lasting peace in the Middle East, I have decided that France will recognise the State of Palestine. I will make a formal announcement at the United Nations General Assembly in September,” the French head of state wrote on X and Instagram.

Including France, Palestinian statehood is now recognised by 142 countries, according to an AFP tally, though Israel and the United States strongly oppose recognition.

Hamas says France plan to recognise Palestinian state ‘important step’

France would be the most significant European power to recognise a Palestinian state.

“The urgent priority today is to end the war in Gaza and rescue the civilian population,” Macron wrote.

“We must finally build the State of Palestine, ensure its viability and enable it, by accepting its demilitarisation and fully recognising Israel, to contribute to the security of all in the Middle East.”

