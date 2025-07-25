BML 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.3%)
Pakistan

Launching ceremony of PNS Sahiwal Gun Boat held

Press Release Published 25 Jul, 2025 05:59am

KARACHI: Launching ceremony of PNS Sahiwal (Desig) Gun Boat was held at Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works (KS&EW). Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

PNS Sahiwal (Desig) Gun Boat has been indigenously designed by Platform Design Wing (PDW) of Pakistan Navy and is under construction at KS&EW. This state-of-the-art vessel will be equipped with high-performance, long-range semi automatic guns, enhancing its operational effectiveness in maritime missions.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest appreciated joint efforts of Platform Design Wing (PDW) of Pakistan Navy and KS&EW in furthering Pakistan Navy’s policy of indigenization. He extended his gratitude to the Ministry of Defence Production for its continued support to KS&EW. He also highlighted that the Gun Boat will be equipped to perform diverse maritime security tasks. He also stated that Pakistan Navy is considering additional production of Gun Boats. It would eventually boost both indigenization process and uplift of KS&EW.

The launching ceremony was attended by high-ranking officials from Pakistan Navy including representatives from MODP, KS&EW and Shipbuilding Industry.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

