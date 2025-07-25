BML 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.3%)
BOP 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.23%)
CNERGY 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.01%)
CPHL 81.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.48%)
DCL 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.52%)
DGKC 171.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.54%)
FCCL 45.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.26%)
FFL 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
GCIL 25.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.68%)
HUBC 152.58 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (2.08%)
KEL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.17%)
LOTCHEM 20.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
MLCF 82.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.25%)
NBP 122.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.07%)
PAEL 40.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.51%)
PIAHCLA 21.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.91%)
POWER 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.83%)
PPL 166.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-1.06%)
PREMA 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.74%)
PRL 31.98 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.82%)
PTC 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.51%)
SNGP 115.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.54%)
SSGC 44.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.89%)
TELE 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.03%)
TPLP 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.32%)
TREET 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
TRG 56.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.3%)
BR100 14,244 Decreased By -88.8 (-0.62%)
BR30 39,824 Increased By 85.7 (0.22%)
KSE100 138,693 Decreased By -561.7 (-0.4%)
KSE30 42,415 Decreased By -213.3 (-0.5%)
Jul 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-07-25

Value-added charge implemented on locally-manufactured vehicles

Recorder Report Published 25 Jul, 2025 05:59am

LAHORE: The federal government has implemented a new value-added charge on all vehicles manufactured or imported in the country, said sources.

They said the charge will vary based on the vehicle’s engine capacity, type, and origin with the aim of increasing revenue, protecting the local industry, and controlling imports. Besides, this new levy is introduced to incentivize the transition from traditional petrol/diesel vehicles to electric vehicles, thus reducing reliance on conventional automobiles and promoting environmental-friendly transportation

The charge will be applied as follows: one percent for vehicles with an engine capacity of up to 1300cc, two percent for vehicles with an engine capacity between 1300cc to 1800cc, and three percent for vehicles with an engine capacity above 1800cc. The charge will be levied on the invoice price for locally manufactured vehicles and the customs-assessed value for imported vehicles, both inclusive of duties and taxes.

Additionally, they added, the government has decided to impose a one percent value-added charge on buses and trucks, both locally manufactured and imported. This charge will be applied to the invoice price for locally manufactured vehicles and the customs-assessed value for imported vehicles, both inclusive of duties and taxes.

The decision is expected to generate additional revenue for the government, but may also lead to an increase in vehicle prices and affect demand, particularly in the imported vehicle segment.

Local auto industry representatives have welcomed the decision, citing it as beneficial for the domestic industry, while imported vehicle dealers have expressed concerns about price increases and potential decline in demand.

The levy is applied to the invoice price (including duties and taxes) for locally manufactured vehicles and the assessed value for imported vehicles. It is expected to increase the cost of traditional vehicles, potentially making electric vehicles more appealing to consumers.

The government has also removed concessions on imported luxury electric cars and local manufacturing of hybrid vehicles, further encouraging the adoption of electric vehicles.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

locally manufactured vehicles Value added charge

Comments

200 characters

Value-added charge implemented on locally-manufactured vehicles

Leghari tells World Bank delegation: CTBCM to enter final phase in two months

Definition of ‘Tax fraud’ & procedure for ‘arrest’: There will be no amendment in Act: MoS

IMF links 4pc further ST abolition to 50,000 new ST registrations: FBR

Taxpayers: KCCI tells Senate body FBR can’t be judge, jury and executioner

Dar to meet Rubio for key talks today

President hails China’s role in socio-economic uplift

Overall security environment: OICCI survey reveals measurable improvement

Govt mulling asking CCP to take action against vanaspati makers?

FBR extends tax returns filing deadline to Aug 4

KP CM says his govt will no longer tolerate presence of ‘Good Taliban’

Read more stories