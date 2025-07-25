BML 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.3%)
BOP 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.23%)
CNERGY 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.01%)
CPHL 81.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.48%)
DCL 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.52%)
DGKC 171.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.54%)
FCCL 45.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.26%)
FFL 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
GCIL 25.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.68%)
HUBC 152.58 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (2.08%)
KEL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.17%)
LOTCHEM 20.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
MLCF 82.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.25%)
NBP 122.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.07%)
PAEL 40.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.51%)
PIAHCLA 21.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.91%)
POWER 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.83%)
PPL 166.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-1.06%)
PREMA 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.74%)
PRL 31.98 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.82%)
PTC 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.51%)
SNGP 115.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.54%)
SSGC 44.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.89%)
TELE 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.03%)
TPLP 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.32%)
TREET 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
TRG 56.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.3%)
BR100 14,244 Decreased By -88.8 (-0.62%)
BR30 39,824 Increased By 85.7 (0.22%)
KSE100 138,693 Decreased By -561.7 (-0.4%)
KSE30 42,415 Decreased By -213.3 (-0.5%)
Jul 25, 2025
Markets Print 2025-07-25

Oil prices gain on Russian gasoline ban, US trade optimism, crude inventories

Reuters Published 25 Jul, 2025 05:59am

HOUSTON: Oil prices rose on Thursday, lifted by expected cuts in Russian gasoline supply and optimism over US trade negotiations that would ease pressure on the global economy, with a further boost from a sharper-than-expected decline in US crude inventories.

Brent crude futures had gained 80 cents, or 1.17%, to $69.31 a barrel by 10:52 a.m. CDT (1552 GMT). US West Texas Intermediate crude futures climbed 97 cents, or 1.49% to $66.22 per barrel.

“Russia looking to cut off gasoline exports gave the market a boost,” said Phil Flynn, senior analyst with Price Futures Group. “The market was looking for a reason to go higher.”

Three industry sources told Reuters that Russia was considering a tighter export ban as early as Monday that would include fuel producers.

The restrictions will exclude supplies to the Moscow-led Eurasian Economic Union, a group of five former Soviet states, and to countries such as Mongolia with which Russia has intergovernmental agreements on fuel supplies, the sources said.

Early in the session, futures rose on the previous day’s report of a US crude inventory draw and on hopes for a trade deal between the US and the European Union that would lower tariffs.

“The US crude inventory draw and the trade efforts are adding some support to prices,” said Janiv Shah, an analyst at Rystad. On Wednesday, two European diplomats said the EU and the US were moving toward a trade deal that could include a 15% US baseline tariff on EU imports and possible exemptions. This could pave the way for another major trade agreement following the Japan deal.

Also on Wednesday, US Energy Information Administration data showed crude inventories fell last week by 3.2 million barrels to 419 million barrels, far exceeding analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.6 million-barrel draw.

Oil oil rates

