Central leader talks to journalists: Strategies aimed at deepening PPP’s footprint in Punjab discussed

LAHORE: Sania Kamran, central leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and former Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA), held an important meeting with senior English-language journalists in Lahore on behalf of Central Information Secretary Nadeem Afzal Chan.

The discussion focused on strategies to strengthen the party’s presence in Punjab and enhance coordination between the media and PPP’s central leadership.

During the meeting, Sania Kamran emphasized the need for a stronger liaison between journalists and PPP’s central leadership to ensure effective communication of the party’s policies and vision. She highlighted the importance of media in shaping public opinion and reiterated PPP’s commitment to democratic values, social justice, and the welfare of the people.

Kamran acknowledged that Punjab remains a crucial battleground for the party and discussed plans to reorganize party structures, mobilize workers, and engage with grassroots communities. She stressed that PPP’s progressive agenda, including healthcare, education, and economic reforms, must be effectively communicated to the people of Punjab.

Recognizing the media’s role in political discourse, Kamran proposed regular interactions between journalists and PPP’s top leadership, including Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and President Asif Ali Zardari. She suggested forming a dedicated media cell to facilitate smoother communication and ensure timely dissemination of the party’s stance on national issues.

Sania Kamran praised Central Information Secretary Nadeem Afzal Chan’s efforts to strengthen ties between the party leadership and media. She stated, “A robust media liaison is vital for projecting PPP’s progressive agenda, and Nadeem Afzal Chan’s proactive approach will ensure better coordination between journalists and our leadership.”

The former MPA provided an in-depth analysis of the current political landscape in Pakistan, criticizing the economic challenges, inflation, and governance issues under the current setup. She asserted that PPP, as a national party, is prepared to play a constructive role in stabilizing the country while holding the government accountable.

Kamran outlined PPP’s vision for the upcoming political scenario, emphasizing the need for unity among democratic forces. She hinted at possible alliances but reaffirmed that PPP would not compromise on its core principles. Regarding Punjab, she stated that the party is working on a robust strategy to regain its foothold, particularly by focusing on youth engagement and addressing local grievances.

Journalists present at the meeting appreciated the initiative and shared their input on improving PPP’s media outreach. They suggested more frequent press briefings, access to central leadership, and a stronger social media strategy to counter opposition narratives.

Sania Kamran assured the journalists that their concerns would be addressed and that PPP values their role in strengthening democracy. She expressed optimism about PPP’s resurgence in Punjab and vowed to continue such engagements in the future.

