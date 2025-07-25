Inaugural meeting of Pakistan-Turkiye JSC held

ISLAMABAD: The inaugural meeting of the Pakistan-Türkiye Joint Standing Committee (JSC) on Security, Defence and Intelligence was held Thursday in Islamabad.

The Turkish delegation was led by Director General for South Asia, Ambassador Cihad Erginay, and the Pakistani side was headed by the Additional Secretary (Afghanistan and West Asia), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Syed Ali Asad Gillani.

The JSC on Security, Defence and Intelligence was created after the 7th Session of High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) between Pakistan and Türkiye on 12-13 February 2025.

