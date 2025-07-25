Interview with Ibrahim Amin - Chairman & Co-Founder, Pakistan Freelancers Association (PAFLA): ‘From side hustles to a $500 million industry – Pakistan’s freelance revolution’

Ibrahim Amin is an entrepreneur with over 20 years of experience in financial services, banking consultancy, and digital transformation.

As Chairman and Co-Founder of the Pakistan Freelancers Association (PAFLA), he actively works to support freelancers through mentorship, advocacy, and partnerships with government and academic institutions.**

Amin began his career in foreign trade and administration within the leather industry before founding Tristar International Consultant Pvt. Ltd., a valuation and collateral management firm now widely recognized by banks in Pakistan. He later established Dellsons Associates, organizing conferences focused on digital banking, cybersecurity, and risk management.

An advocate for fintech innovation, Amin was instrumental in collaborating with the State Bank of Pakistan to increase the monthly payment limit for freelancers from $5,000 to $25,000, streamlining international transactions. This effort led directly to the formation of PAFLA, which provides training, resources, and promotional opportunities to freelancers across the country.

Outside PAFLA, Amin participates in initiatives aimed at digital transformation in Pakistan’s banking sector, partnering with organizations such as IBA CICT, PwC Pakistan, ISACA, PIAIC, ACCA, and ICMA. Additionally, he contributes as a mentor and judge at the IBA-Sindh Research Incubation Centre and supports tech initiatives focused on empowering women, including Ain Savaree.

Following are the edited excerpts of a recent conversation BR Research had with him:

BR Research: Can you briefly tell us about the vision behind the establishment of the Pakistan Freelancers’ Association (PAFLA) and how it has evolved over the years?

Ibrahim Amin: The vision behind PAFLA was transformative yet straightforward: to recognize freelancing as a formal and respectable profession in Pakistan and to give our freelancing community the ecosystem it deserves.

In 2018, I discovered that B2C (Business-to-Consumer) international payments were not permitted in Pakistan, leaving freelancers with limited options. At the time, Payoneer was the only platform available, charging high fees to the freelancing community. Recognizing the issue’s urgency, I contacted the banking industry and worked collaboratively to resolve the entire payment ecosystem, making it more accessible and affordable for freelancers across Pakistan.

When I found PAFLA, freelancing was often misunderstood or underestimated. Today, PAFLA has evolved into a national voice for over 2.7 million freelancers, working on policy reforms, financial inclusion, digital upskilling, and international collaborations.

BRR: What are key milestones PAFLA has achieved in supporting freelancers across Pakistan?

IA: One of PAFLA’s key milestones was enabling freelancers to digitally open foreign currency (FCY) bank accounts from their homes. This also allowed them to retain 50% of their earnings and spend globally via FCY debit cards. We resolved the payment ecosystem bottleneck by engaging banks and regulators, bringing financial freedom and inclusion to Pakistan’s freelancers

The association has signed MoUs with top banks to enable freelancer-specific financial products. It launched various training programs in collaboration with reputable institutes such as Innovista, Google and other tech leaders

PAFLA also organizedmore than 35 nationwide seminars and 25 online training sessions. Also, the association extended its partnership with co-working spaces and remittance platforms to make workspaces and payments more accessible.

With a significant community of nearly 100,000, the association established engagement on the behalf of digital workers with Pakistan Software Export Board, State Bank of Pakistan, Security Exchange Commission (SECP), Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

BRR: How does PAFLA contribute to building a sustainable and inclusive ecosystem for freelancers in both urban and rural areas?

IA: We believe talent is equally distributed, but opportunity is not. Through our initiatives like Women Freelancer Incubators, Freelancer Facilitation Portal, and PMYBL campaigns, we extend freelancing support to underserved and remote regions. We’ve advocated for satellite internet and solar-powered co-working hubs in rural areas, ensuring that no freelancer is left behind due to geography.

BRR: Freelancers often face challenges such as payment gateways and taxation. What steps has PAFLA taken to address these issues?

IA: These are major issues we’ve taken head-on.We’ve worked with Payoneer, JazzCash, and leading banks to enable seamless cross-border payments.Our engagement with a working group that includes all stakeholders, including FBR, SBP, and PSEB, has centered around tax neutrality and simplified freelancer registration.

Recently, we initiated discussions around digital credit scoring and micro-insurance tailored for freelancers.

BRR: Can you share any recent collaborations or partnerships PAFLA has undertaken with the government or private sector to benefit freelancers?

IA: We recently partnered with Innovista, STEVTA, Fintechs, Financial Institutions, and Universities to establish innovation zones and skills centers, primarily focused on women and youth. We’re working with the Ministry of IT and the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) to create a national freelancer policy. We’ve also collaborated with international platforms to provide free courses and certifications to Pakistani freelancers.

BRR: What role does PAFLA play in equipping freelancers with the right skills and training to compete in the global market?

IA: Through our free-of-cost freelancing sessions, webinars, training programs, and international certifications, we equip freelancers with technical skills and soft skills like communication, client management, and proposal writing. Our programs are co-designed with industry leaders to ensure relevance. We also provide mentorship, portfolio-building guidance, and real-time access to global work opportunities.

BRR: With the rising demand for digital services worldwide, how is PAFLA helping Pakistani freelancers stay competitive and relevant?

IA: We focus on three pillars: upskilling, compliance, and access.

We partner with state-of-the-art institutions that continuously update our training modules based on global trends, such as AI, blockchain, or data science. We also help freelancers comply with international standards (e.g., KYC, digital contracts). We work on opening new market access avenues through platforms and partnerships.

BRR: What initiatives has PAFLA launched to raise awareness about freelancing as a viable career option among students and young professionals?

IA: PAFLA regularly conducts freelancing awareness sessions and webinars in universities and colleges nationwide. Our Freelance campaigns and online webinars have reached over 100,000 students. We also work with career counseling departments to integrate freelancing modules and offer mentorship programs for early-stage freelancers.

BRR: What are the incentives or policies rolled out by the government in recent budget for freelancers?

IA: The Finance Bill for 2025-26 did not address the desired favorable conditions of the freelancers. The government should have extended the income tax exemption for freelancers for the next 10 years as per recommendations to encourage Gig economy countrywide.

Taxing online sellers is a blow to Gig economy, and it will come up with the negative repercussion. We demand the government withdraw this tax for the time being and promote digital economy to support digital workers.

However, we believe that the government will invest in human capital and freelancers as well under its capacity building initiatives and establish e-Rozgar for freelancers and Gig workers in rural areas.

BRR: What are the future plans of PAFLA to further empower freelancers and contribute to Pakistan’s digital economy?

IA: We have Pakistan’s Freelancer Digital Bank Account, ESFCA, and are planning a nationwide Freelancer Census to accurately document this sector’s economic contribution. We also aim to launch PAFLA chapters in major cities and scale up our Women Freelancer Incubators.

We are also planning to launch a local freelance platform or marketplace that will cater to local and foreign markets and create a comprehensive landscape for Gig economy to identify local talent in blue- and white-collar professions to service and manufacturing industries.

BRR: What message would you like to give to the youth of Pakistan who are considering freelancing as a career path?

IA: Freelancing is not just a side hustle; it’s a pathway to global careers, entrepreneurship, and financial independence. If you’re disciplined, continuously learning, and know how to deliver value, there’s no limit to what you can achieve. PAFLA is here to support you every step of the way because your success is Pakistan’s progress.

Presently, the contribution of the freelancers has surged to over $500 million or estimated $533 million by the end of the current financial year 2024-25. We are working with freelancers’ community and all stakeholders to resolve the issues of Gig economy and encourage unemployed or talented youth to be a part of this community to serve the country.

Our aim is to double the number of registered freelancers in the next five years and enhance their contribution to half a billion to $1.5 billion in phases.