==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 138,692.67 High: 139,867.83 Low: 138,614.10 Net Change: 561.69 Volume (000): 272,658 Value (000): 15,942,344 Makt Cap (000) 4,148,048,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 22,818.23 NET CH (-) 118.34 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,631.46 NET CH (-) 48.36 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 40,513.42 NET CH (-) 146.39 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 21,807.71 NET CH (+) 356.40 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 12,051.29 NET CH (-) 87.17 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,033.66 NET CH (+) 14.16 ------------------------------------ As on: 24-JULY-2025 ====================================

