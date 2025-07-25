Markets Print 2025-07-25
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (July 24, 2025). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (July 24, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 138,692.67
High: 139,867.83
Low: 138,614.10
Net Change: 561.69
Volume (000): 272,658
Value (000): 15,942,344
Makt Cap (000) 4,148,048,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 22,818.23
NET CH (-) 118.34
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,631.46
NET CH (-) 48.36
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 40,513.42
NET CH (-) 146.39
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 21,807.71
NET CH (+) 356.40
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 12,051.29
NET CH (-) 87.17
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,033.66
NET CH (+) 14.16
------------------------------------
As on: 24-JULY-2025
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.
For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
Comments