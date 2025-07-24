BML 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.3%)
BOP 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.23%)
CNERGY 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.01%)
CPHL 81.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.48%)
DCL 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.52%)
DGKC 171.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.54%)
FCCL 45.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.26%)
FFL 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
GCIL 25.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.68%)
HUBC 152.58 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (2.08%)
KEL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.17%)
LOTCHEM 20.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
MLCF 82.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.25%)
NBP 122.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.07%)
PAEL 40.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.51%)
PIAHCLA 21.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.91%)
POWER 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.83%)
PPL 166.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-1.06%)
PREMA 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.74%)
PRL 31.98 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.82%)
PTC 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.51%)
SNGP 115.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.54%)
SSGC 44.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.89%)
TELE 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.03%)
TPLP 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.32%)
TREET 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
TRG 56.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.3%)
BR100 14,244 Decreased By -88.8 (-0.62%)
BR30 39,824 Increased By 85.7 (0.22%)
KSE100 138,693 Decreased By -561.7 (-0.4%)
KSE30 42,415 Decreased By -213.3 (-0.5%)
Jul 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Tanker with Russian oil for sanctions-hit Nayara Energy diverts to another Indian port, sources say

Reuters Published 24 Jul, 2025 09:53pm
A worker stands at a fuel station of Nayara Energy on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, November 16, 2022. File Photo: Reuters
A worker stands at a fuel station of Nayara Energy on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, November 16, 2022. File Photo: Reuters

NEW DELHI: An oil tanker carrying Russian Urals crude has been diverted away from the EU-sanctioned Nayara Energy’s Vadinar port in India to unload its cargo at the port of Mundra, according to shipping data and four industry sources on Thursday.

Two tankers have also skipped loading refined products from Vadinar port since Friday when Nayara, 49%-owned by oil producer Rosneft, was among companies targeted in a fresh package of sanctions imposed by the European Union on Russia.

The Omni tanker, carrying about 700,000 barrels of Urals, arrived at Vadinar port on July 18 and is now anchored off Mundra port, according to data from LSEG and Kpler and the sources on Thursday. Its destination was changed from Vadinar to Mundra on Wednesday, the data showed.

It was not immediately clear why the cargo was not unloaded at Vadinar.

Russia-backed Indian refiner condemns EU curbs

The cargo has now been bought by a refinery operated by HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd (HMEL), a joint venture between Hindustan Petroleum Corp and Mittal Energy Investments, the sources said.

HMEL operates a 226,000 barrel-per-day refinery in northern Punjab state.

HMEL and Nayara did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Nayara operates a 400,000-bpd refinery in western India.

Russian oil Nayara Energy adinar port

Comments

200 characters

Tanker with Russian oil for sanctions-hit Nayara Energy diverts to another Indian port, sources say

S&P Global upgrades Pakistan’s credit rating to ‘B-’ from ‘CCC+’; outlook stable

SBP foreign exchange reserves fall by $69mn, now stand at $14.46bn

WWE star Hulk Hogan dies at 71, US media reports

Army major, sepoy martyred, three terrorists killed in Mastung operation: ISPR

Reciprocal tariff: Pakistan officials to meet Trump administration, Bloomberg reports

JLL steps down as advisor for Roosevelt Hotel transaction citing conflict of interest

Imran Khan’s sons coming to Pakistan, claims Aleema Khan

Body of retired colonel recovered from Islamabad drain, search for daughter continues

KSE-100 loses 562 points on profit-taking

Rupee gains against US dollar amid reported crackdown

Read more stories