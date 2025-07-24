BML 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.3%)
BOP 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.23%)
CNERGY 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.01%)
CPHL 81.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.48%)
DCL 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.52%)
DGKC 171.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.54%)
FCCL 45.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.26%)
FFL 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
GCIL 25.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.68%)
HUBC 152.58 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (2.08%)
KEL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.17%)
LOTCHEM 20.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
MLCF 82.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.25%)
NBP 122.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.07%)
PAEL 40.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.51%)
PIAHCLA 21.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.91%)
POWER 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.83%)
PPL 166.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-1.06%)
PREMA 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.74%)
PRL 31.98 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.82%)
PTC 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.51%)
SNGP 115.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.54%)
SSGC 44.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.89%)
TELE 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.03%)
TPLP 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.32%)
TREET 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
TRG 56.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.3%)
BR100 14,244 Decreased By -88.8 (-0.62%)
BR30 39,824 Increased By 85.7 (0.22%)
KSE100 138,693 Decreased By -561.7 (-0.4%)
KSE30 42,415 Decreased By -213.3 (-0.5%)
Jul 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Indian firm shipped explosives to Russia despite US warnings

  • India's trade with Russia - especially its purchases of Russian oil - has remained robust, even as Western nations have tried to cripple Russia's war economy with sanctions
Reuters Published 24 Jul, 2025 09:35pm
Officials, including Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, Defence Minister Andrei Belousov and India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, attend a meeting in Moscow, Russia December 10, 2024. File Photo: Reuters
Officials, including Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, Defence Minister Andrei Belousov and India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, attend a meeting in Moscow, Russia December 10, 2024. File Photo: Reuters

WASHINGTON/KYIV/NEW DELHI: An Indian company shipped $1.4 million worth of an explosive compound with military uses to Russia in December, according to Indian customs data seen by Reuters, despite U.S. threats to impose sanctions on any entity supporting Russia’s Ukraine war effort.

One of the Russian companies listed as receiving the compound, known as HMX or octogen, is the explosives manufacturer Promsintez, which an official at Ukraine’s SBU security service said has ties to the country’s military.

The official said that Ukraine launched a drone attack in April against a Promsintez-owned factory. According to the Pentagon’s Defense Technical Information Center and related defense research programs, HMX is widely used in missile and torpedo warheads, rocket motors, exploding projectiles and plastic-bonded explosives for advanced military systems.

The U.S. government has identified HMX as “critical for Russia’s war effort” and has warned financial institutions against facilitating any sales of the substance to Moscow.

The HMX sale to Russian firms has not been previously reported.

Russian defense manufacturers have been working around the clock for the past several years to sustain President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine, which intensified with Russia’s full-scale invasion of its neighbor in 2022.

India, which has recently forged closer ties with the United States in an effort to counterbalance China’s growing influence, has not abandoned its longstanding military and economic ties with Moscow.

India’s trade with Russia - especially its purchases of Russian oil - has remained robust, even as Western nations have tried to cripple Russia’s war economy with sanctions. U.S. President Donald Trump threatened earlier in July to hit nations with a 100% tariff if they continued purchasing Russian crude.

Indian PM Modi lands in Warsaw for landmark Poland, Ukraine visit

The U.S. Treasury Department has the authority to sanction those who sell HMX and similar substances to Russia, according to three sanctions lawyers. HMX is known as a “high explosive,” meaning it detonates rapidly and is designed for maximum destruction.

Reuters has no indication that the HMX shipments violated Indian government policy. One Indian official with knowledge of the shipments said that the compound has some limited civilian applications, in addition to its better-known military uses.

India’s foreign ministry said in a statement: “India has been carrying out exports of dual-use items taking into account its international obligations on non-proliferation, and based on its robust legal and regulatory framework that includes a holistic assessment of relevant criteria on such exports.”

The U.S. State Department did not comment on the specific shipments identified by Reuters but said it had repeatedly communicated to India that companies doing military-related business are at risk of sanctions.

“India is a strategic partner with whom we engage in full and frank dialogue, including on India’s relationship with Russia,” a spokesperson said.

“We have repeatedly made clear to all our partners, including India, that any foreign company or financial institution that does business with Russia’s military industrial base are at risk of U.S. sanctions.”

Russia’s defense ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

“While India has not typically been among the primary jurisdictions used for circumventing sanctions, we are aware that isolated cases can occur,” Ukrainian presidential adviser Vladyslav Vlasiuk told Reuters.

“We can confirm that the Russian company Promsintez has appeared on our radar in the past, including in connection with cooperation involving Indian counterparts,” added Vlasiuk, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s top sanctions official.

Washington woos New Delhi

Reuters identified two HMX shipments sent in December by Indian firm Ideal Detonators Private Limited, both of which were unloaded in St. Petersburg, according to the Indian customs data. An Indian government official with direct knowledge of the shipments confirmed them.

One shipment, worth $405,200, was purchased by a Russian company called High Technology Initiation Systems, the data show. The other shipment, worth more than $1 million was purchased by Promsintez. Both purchasers are based in Samara Oblast, near the border of Kazakhstan in southern Russia, according to the data.

Ideal Detonators Private Limited, based in the Indian state of Telangana, did not respond to a request for comment.

Promsintez and High Technology Initiation Systems also did not respond to requests for comment.

While several Indian entities were sanctioned during the administration of former U.S. President Joe Biden for supporting Russia’s war effort, sanctions were applied sparingly due to geopolitical considerations, according to two U.S. officials who worked on sanctions under Biden.

Under Trump, Russia-related sanctions work has slowed to a trickle, and it is not clear if the United States will take further action against Indian companies doing business with Russia’s defense industry.

Washington has long sought closer relations with India to pull the South Asian country away from China.

Jason Prince, a partner at Washington-based law firm Akin, said the U.S. government often prefers to communicate its concerns privately to allies and only take punitive actions as a last resort.

India Russia Ukraine RUssia Ukraine war Russia Ukraine talks Russia Ukraine ceasefire arms sales to Ukraine Indian customs

Comments

200 characters

Indian firm shipped explosives to Russia despite US warnings

SBP foreign exchange reserves fall by $69mn, now stand at $14.46bn

WWE star Hulk Hogan dies at 71, US media reports

Army major, sepoy martyred, three terrorists killed in Mastung operation: ISPR

Reciprocal tariff: Pakistan officials to meet Trump administration, Bloomberg reports

JLL steps down as advisor for Roosevelt Hotel transaction citing conflict of interest

Imran Khan’s sons coming to Pakistan, claims Aleema Khan

Body of retired colonel recovered from Islamabad drain, search for daughter continues

KSE-100 loses 562 points on profit-taking

Rupee gains against US dollar amid reported crackdown

Read more stories