WWE star Hulk Hogan dies at 71, US media reports

Hulk Hogan, the iconic face of professional wrestling in the 1980s who parlayed his prowess in the ring into an acting career, has died at the age of 71, US media reported on Thursday.

Hogan – known for his towering 6’7“ (two-meter) physique, bandana and distinctive blond handlebar mustache – died at his home in Florida, NBC News reported, citing his manager Chris Volo. TMZ also reported the news, citing unnamed sources.

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) also posted about Hogan’s death on X.

“WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away.

“One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s,” it wrote.

“WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans.”