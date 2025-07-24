BML 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.3%)
Crawley and Duckett run riot before India hit back in fourth Test

AFP Published July 24, 2025 Updated July 25, 2025 03:51am
England’s Zak Crawley (R) celebrates his half century with England’s Ben Duckett on day two of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Old Trafford, in Manchester, north England, on July 24, 2025. Photo: AFP
England’s Zak Crawley (R) celebrates his half century with England’s Ben Duckett on day two of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Old Trafford, in Manchester, north England, on July 24, 2025. Photo: AFP

MANCHESTER: Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett got England off to a flying start in their first innings of the fourth Test on Thursday, before India ensured both openers fell agonisingly short of centuries.

England were 225-2 at stumps on the second day at Old Trafford, a deficit of 133 runs, after they dismissed India for 358, with captain Ben Stokes taking five wickets and an injured Rishabh Pant making a gutsy fifty for the tourists.

The hosts are 2-1 up in this five-match series, and a win in Manchester would see England take an unassailable lead ahead of next week’s finale at the Oval.

Crawley (84) and Duckett (94) shared an opening stand of 166 – just the duo’s fifth century partnership in 53 Test innings together.

“We were happy to get India 358 all out,” Crawley told Sky Sports. “We are happy with the state of the game right now. Batting last could be tricky.”

Crawley, reflecting on his partnership with Duckett, added: “I just try to stay with him and hit a few nice drives! He’s the leader of that partnership and a phenomenal player.”

The inconsistent Crawley, who 2005 Ashes-winning captain Michael Vaughan has said is “lucky” to have won so many England caps, played some trademark stylish shots but also survived a confident lbw appeal on 26 after offering no stroke to Mohammed Siraj.

Crawley, however, fell frustratingly short of what would have been just his sixth century in 58 Tests – and second in Manchester following a majestic 189 against Australia two years ago – when he nicked left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja low to KL Rahul at slip.

India suffer Pant setback in fourth Test against England

It was the end of a sparkling 113-ball stint featuring 13 fours and a superb straight six off Jadeja, with Crawley’s innings a reminder of why England think he will do well on the firm pitches they are likely to encounter in Australia when they bid to regain the Ashes in a 2025/26 tour.

“There is a bit more pace and carry here (Old Trafford) which suits my game,” said Crawley.

Duckett was no slouch either, taking three fours off debutant Anshul Kamboj’s first over in Test cricket.

Kamboj was only included after fellow paceman Nitish Kumar Reddy was ruled out due to a knee injury suffered during England’s dramatic 22-run win at Lord’s last week.

But Duckett also flicked Jasprit Bumrah, the world’s top-ranked Test bowler, off his pads for two fours in three balls.

The left-hander was eyeing his second hundred of the series, following a brilliant 149 in England’s win in the first Test at Headingley, when he edged an intended cut off Kamboj to reserve wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel, deputising for the injured Pant.

As Kamboj celebrated his maiden Test wicket, a crestfallen Duckett trudged off having faced exactly 100 balls, including 13 fours, with England 197-2.

Battling Pant

Pant returned to action earlier Thursday after a severe foot injury.

The vice-captain had to retire hurt on 37 during Wednesday’s opening day when struck a painful blow attempting an audacious reverse-sweep off a Chris Woakes yorker.

After Shardul Thakur fell to Stokes for 41, Pant slowly made his way out into the middle.

The left-hander’s movements were restricted but runners are no longer allowed in international cricket.

However, there was nothing Pant could do as Stokes cleaned up the tail at the other end.

When Kamboj was caught behind off the England skipper for a duck it meant Stokes had his first five-wicket haul in a Test since a career-best 6-22 against the West Indies at Lord’s in 2017.

The all-rounder finished with 5-72 in 24 overs, a fine return after his future as a lively medium-pacer was threatened by repeated hamstring trouble.

Pant reached his half-century in 69 balls, including a pulled six off Jofra Archer despite his lack of mobility, before he was bowled by the express quick for 54.

Stokes went against history by sending India into bat on Wednesday. No team winning the toss and bowling first has ever won a Test at Old Trafford.

But India need to make history of their own if they are to maintain hopes of a series victory as they have never won a Test at Old Trafford.

