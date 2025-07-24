BML 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.71%)
BOP 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.85%)
CNERGY 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.58%)
CPHL 81.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
DCL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.07%)
DGKC 171.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.34%)
FCCL 45.99 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.48%)
FFL 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
GCIL 25.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.64%)
HUBC 152.00 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (1.69%)
KEL 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
KOSM 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.08%)
LOTCHEM 20.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 82.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.08%)
NBP 120.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-1.58%)
PAEL 40.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.42%)
PIAHCLA 21.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
POWER 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
PPL 167.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.54%)
PREMA 40.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.2%)
PRL 32.15 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.36%)
PTC 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.09%)
SNGP 116.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
SSGC 44.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.42%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.78%)
TPLP 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
TREET 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
TRG 56.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
BR100 14,271 Decreased By -61.5 (-0.43%)
BR30 39,880 Increased By 141.9 (0.36%)
KSE100 138,911 Decreased By -343.2 (-0.25%)
KSE30 42,495 Decreased By -133.1 (-0.31%)
Jul 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Maria Sakkari tops Emma Navarro in Washington

Reuters Published 24 Jul, 2025 12:02pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Greece’s Maria Sakkari upset second-seeded Emma Navarro 7-5, 7-6 (1) in the second round of the Mubadala Citi DC Open on Wednesday in Washington.

Sakkari, a finalist in the event two years ago, finished with a 7-1 edge in aces and saved all three break points she faced.

Third-seeded Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan emerged with a 6-3, 7-5 victory over Victoria Mboko as the Canadian committed nine double faults.

In other second-round matches, Russia’s Anna Kalinskaya defeated eighth-seeded Magda Linette of Poland 6-4, 6-0, and fourth-seeded Clara Tauson of Denmark outlasted Caroline Dolehide 3-6, 7-5, 6-4.

Livesport Prague Open

Tereza Valentova, playing in her hometown, defeated second-seeded Rebecca Sramkova of Slovakia 7-6 (1), 7-5 in the second round in Prague.

Eighth-seeded Alycia Parks also stumbled against a Czech player, falling 7-6 (9), 6-3 to Sara Bejlek. Parks failed to take advantage of two set points in the first-set tiebreaker.

Tsitsipas splits with coach Ivanisevic after less than two months

Top-seeded Linda Noskova, also of the Czech Republic, downed Italy’s Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6-2, 6-4. Other winners were fourth-seeded Xinyu Wang of China, ninth-seeded Ann Li of the United States, France’s Jessika Ponchet and fifth-seeded Marie Bouzkova and Katerina Siniakova, both of the Czech Republic.

Maria Sakkari Elena Rybakina Mubadala Citi DC Open

Comments

200 characters

Maria Sakkari tops Emma Navarro in Washington

Positive sentiments return, KSE-100 gains nearly 300 points

Intra-day update: rupee gains against US dollar amid reported crackdown

China’s BYD to assemble EVs in Pakistan from 2026

PM Shehbaz lauds World Bank’s support on Indus Waters Treaty dispute

Pakistan’s bread maker shifts to renewable energy, targets 1MW solar capacity to cut costs

Pakistan Navy holds launching ceremony of PNS Sahiwal Gun Boat

Imran Khan’s sons meet US Congressman Brad Sherman

President Zardari calls for deeper Pakistan-China ties across key sectors

Pakistan’s PNSC partners with Chinese firm to explore maritime investments

Russian plane crashes in Russia’s far east, nearly 50 people on board feared dead

Read more stories