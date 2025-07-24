Maria Sakkari tops Emma Navarro in Washington

Greece’s Maria Sakkari upset second-seeded Emma Navarro 7-5, 7-6 (1) in the second round of the Mubadala Citi DC Open on Wednesday in Washington.

Sakkari, a finalist in the event two years ago, finished with a 7-1 edge in aces and saved all three break points she faced.

Third-seeded Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan emerged with a 6-3, 7-5 victory over Victoria Mboko as the Canadian committed nine double faults.

In other second-round matches, Russia’s Anna Kalinskaya defeated eighth-seeded Magda Linette of Poland 6-4, 6-0, and fourth-seeded Clara Tauson of Denmark outlasted Caroline Dolehide 3-6, 7-5, 6-4.

Livesport Prague Open

Tereza Valentova, playing in her hometown, defeated second-seeded Rebecca Sramkova of Slovakia 7-6 (1), 7-5 in the second round in Prague.

Eighth-seeded Alycia Parks also stumbled against a Czech player, falling 7-6 (9), 6-3 to Sara Bejlek. Parks failed to take advantage of two set points in the first-set tiebreaker.

Top-seeded Linda Noskova, also of the Czech Republic, downed Italy’s Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6-2, 6-4. Other winners were fourth-seeded Xinyu Wang of China, ninth-seeded Ann Li of the United States, France’s Jessika Ponchet and fifth-seeded Marie Bouzkova and Katerina Siniakova, both of the Czech Republic.