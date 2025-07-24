BML 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.76%)
EU’s von der Leyen hopes to ‘advance and rebalance’ China ties at summit

Reuters Published 24 Jul, 2025 11:25am
BEIJING: European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Thursday’s EU-China summit is an opportunity to “both advance and rebalance our relationship”, hours before talks with Chinese leaders in Beijing.

Von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa will raise thorny issues such as the trade imbalance, rare earths and Ukraine during meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang.

“I’m convinced there can be a mutually beneficial cooperation,” von der Leyen wrote in an X post on Thursday, striking a more conciliatory tone after the weeks leading up to the summit were dominated by tit-for-tat trade disputes and hawkish rhetoric from European officials.

State news agency Xinhua also appeared to downplay Beijing’s rivalry with the 27-member bloc in a morning commentary, saying China is a “critical partner” to Europe with a range of shared interests.

“As the international landscape grows increasingly fraught, the anniversary offers a timely reminder: China is a critical partner to Europe, not a systemic rival,” Xinhua wrote, pointing out common interests including trade, climate, and global governance.

“These areas of common ground should not be eclipsed by isolated points of friction,” it said.

The EU defines China as a “partner, competitor and systemic rival”, which frames its strategic approach to China policy.

Other issues, including electric vehicles, market access and Chinese industrial overcapacity, will also be raised by European leaders at the summit marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the EU and China.

Expectations for the summit are low after weeks of escalating tensions and wrangling over the format of the summit, which was abruptly shortened from two days to one at Beijing’s request.

Trump may travel to China to meet Xi in ‘not-too-distant future’

“Like all major economic players, China and the EU do not agree on everything. But disagreement does not equal confrontation,” Xinhua said, adding that the relationship needs more trust.

The EU is likely to seal a trade deal with the United States that would result in a broad 15% tariff on EU exports to the U.S. after intense negotiations, avoiding a harsher 30% levy threatened by U.S. President Donald Trump.

