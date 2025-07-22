Air India received nine notices for safety violations in six months, Indian minister says

NEW DELHI: Air India has received nine show cause notices in the last six months, junior civil aviation minister Murlidhar Mohol told lawmakers on Monday, amid heightened scrutiny of the airline in the aftermath of a deadly crash.

The notices were related to five safety violations, Mohol added, without giving any details on the violations.

“Enforcement action has been completed in respect of one violation,” he said.

Air India has come under scrutiny after a Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashed in the Indian city of Ahmedabad last month, killing 260 people.