ATC issues arrest warrants for Alvi, others

RAWALPINDI: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), on Wednesday, issued arrest warrants for several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders including former president Arif Alvi, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur, former speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, and others, in cases registered against them in connection with the party’s November 26 protests.

ATC judge Amjad Ali Shah, while hearing a petition filed by prosecution seeking early hearings and issuance of warrants of accused who are not appearing before the court, approved the pleas and issued arrest warrants for Dr Arif Alvi, Gandapur, Qaiser, opposition leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan, MNA Shahid Khattak, former Chief Minister GB Khalid Kurshid, Fasial Amin, Wahab Alvi, Shehryar Riaz, and others.

The prosecution, led by Prosecutor Syed Zaheer Shah, filed a petition seeking early hearings and the arrest of absconding PTI leaders.

The court accepted the petition, issued arrest warrants, and directed that all accused and their legal representatives be served notices.

The court fixed cases for hearing on July 25.

The cases were registered at Sadiqabad, Wah Cantt, and Naseerabad police stations and relate to PTI November 26 protests.

Following the court orders, police teams have been constituted and have begun raids to arrest the nominated individuals.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025