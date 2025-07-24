BML 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
BOP 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
CNERGY 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 81.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.19%)
DCL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.43%)
DGKC 172.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.36%)
FCCL 45.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
GCIL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.53%)
HUBC 149.47 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (0.87%)
KEL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.88%)
KOSM 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.36%)
LOTCHEM 20.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
MLCF 82.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.02%)
NBP 122.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1.42%)
PAEL 40.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.51%)
PIAHCLA 21.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
POWER 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.28%)
PPL 168.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.27%)
PREMA 40.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.39%)
PRL 31.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.88%)
PTC 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
SNGP 116.46 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.32%)
SSGC 44.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
TELE 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 9.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 23.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.81%)
TRG 56.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.28%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.48%)
BR100 14,333 Decreased By -22.1 (-0.15%)
BR30 39,738 Decreased By -68.7 (-0.17%)
KSE100 139,254 Decreased By -165.3 (-0.12%)
KSE30 42,628 Decreased By -25.3 (-0.06%)
Jul 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-07-24

PM to open ‘PortVerse’ next month

Sohail Sarfraz Published 24 Jul, 2025 06:19am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will launch “PortVerse” maritime one-window system during the first week of August in Karachi.

Port Community System (PCS) is a digital platform that facilitates information exchange and collaboration among stakeholders in a port community.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, CEO PSW Aftab Haider on Wednesday said that the “PortVerse” acts as a central hub, enabling efficient and secure data sharing between various entities like customs, port authorities, shipping lines, and freight forwarders. By streamlining communication and automating processes, PCS aims to improve efficiency, transparency, and security in port operations and global trade.

PSW CEO explains trade facilitation, regional connectivity agenda

The CEO said that we are optimistic that this PCS will help in reducing clearance of containers time at ports from 52 hours to just 12 hours.

He said that the government will perform a system audit of the WeBOC (Web-Based Computerised Clearance System) application and the Pakistan Single Window (PSW) to evaluate glitches and issues that have occurred over the past two to three years.

Haider also confirmed that some technical glitches in system occurred before the start of this year; however, he ruled out any revenue losses from these technical glitches.

The system had lacked proper validation since 2015, allowing some users to manipulate WeBOC system, the CEO added.

He also clarified that there were no technical glitches involved in the recently surfaced high-end smuggled vehicle scam; rather, someone had misused a user’s login credentials.

The CEO PSW also informed that the Federal Board of Revenue is working on integrating scanners, which will help consolidate data in a centralized system.

Haider also said that PSW has been established to facilitate the cross border trade, by streamlining and reducing the movement time through digitalisation and eliminating human interaction to the maximum limit.

Currently, around 23 government departments and 29 banks were in the PSW system and all were interlinked at the single platform, facilitating stakeholders including the traders and the truckers who have to wait for hours to load containers at the ports.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Trade FBR WEBOC system PSW PM Shehbaz Sharif digitalisation maritime Syed Aftab Haider Clearance of containers PSW CEO PortVerse Port Community System

Comments

200 characters

PM to open ‘PortVerse’ next month

FBR tells PM: Tax-to-GDP ratio jumps 1.5pc to 10.6pc

Iesco, Fesco and Gepco set for sell-off by Dec-end

NTDC’s split into new entities: World Bank seeks amendments to project agreements

Pakistan, Afghanistan sign long-awaited PTA

PM says ready for dialogue with India

ADB keeps growth outlook unchanged

Sugar price hike: PAC unhappy with FBR, ministry’s briefings

FBR to strictly monitor tobacco movement

Production capacity boost: Haleon plans to ramp up investment in Pakistan

Read more stories