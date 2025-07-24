Sugar price hike: PAC unhappy with FBR, ministry’s briefings

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Wednesday expressed dissatisfaction with briefings from both the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and the Ministry of Food Security regarding the recent surge in sugar prices.

The committee has now demanded detailed information on the government’s decision to import sugar.

The committee under the chairmanship of Junaid Akbar received a briefing on the ongoing sugar crisis. During the session, PAC members grilled officials, scrutinising the issues surrounding the availability and pricing of sugar.

According to FBR officials, the retail price of sugar in all four provinces is currently Rs 183 per kg.

A summary for importing 500,000 tons was sent; 300,000 tons will be imported now, officials stated.

Rashid Langrial, FBR chairman said that the matters of food import or export are handled by the Food Ministry. He explained that the cabinet made the decision; the FBR is bound by the decision.

He further said that they are directed to abolish the 20 percent customs duty on imports. Sales tax was reduced from 18 to 0.25 percent. The advance tax which is 5.5 percent has been set to 0.25 percent, he added.

