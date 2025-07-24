Richard Grenell meets IK’s sons

ISLAMABAD: Richard Grenell, the outspoken US envoy under President Donald Trump, dropped in on Imran Khan’s sons in California on Wednesday, increasing pressure on Pakistani authorities by demanding his release.

Grenell, one of Khan’s most vocal international supporters, posted a photo on X with Khan’s sons, Suleman and Kasim, writing: “Welcome to California, my friends. I loved hanging out with you today.” He urged them to stay strong, adding: “There are millions of people around the world who are sick of political prosecutions. You are not alone. #FreeImranKhan.”

The meeting comes as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) prepares to launch a nationwide protest campaign demanding Khan’s release on August 5.

Under mounting government pressure, PTI has announced that Khan’s sons – who have largely stayed out of the spotlight – will now take an active role in the protests, signalling a significant shift in their political involvement.

Last month, Khan’s sons publicly voiced concern over his health and conditions, drawing further scrutiny over his treatment behind bars.

While Grenell’s support remains largely symbolic, it resonates deeply with Khan’s supporters, who hope that growing international attention will force Pakistani authorities to reconsider the detention of their leader.

