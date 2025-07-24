BML 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
US approves $322mn in arms sales to Ukraine

AFP Published 24 Jul, 2025 03:47am

WASHINGTON: The United States on Wednesday announced the approval of $322 million in arms sales to bolster Ukraine’s air defenses and its armored combat vehicles.

The announcement of the sales comes after Washington temporarily halted some weapons shipments to Ukraine earlier this month even as Kyiv faced heavy Russian missile and drone attacks.

The sale of HAWK air defense equipment and sustainment will cost up to $172 million, while Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicle equipment and services will total up to $150 million, the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said.

The proposed HAWK equipment sale “will improve Ukraine’s capability to meet current and future threats by further equipping it to conduct self-defense and regional security missions with a more robust air defense capability,” DSCA said.

US arms exports hit record in 2024 on Ukraine-related demand

And the Bradley equipment and services will help meet Ukraine’s “urgent need to strengthen local sustainment capabilities to maintain high operational rates for United States provided vehicles and weapon systems,” it said.

The State Department approved the possible sales and the DSCA provided the required notification to the US Congress, which still needs to sign off on the transactions.

The latest proposed military sale to Ukraine follows another announced in early May valued at $310.5 million for F-16 training and sustainment.

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin launched the full-scale invasion of neighboring Ukraine in 2022 and has shown little willingness to end the conflict despite pressure from the United States.

Under former president Joe Biden, Washington committed to providing more than $65 billion in military assistance to Ukraine.

But President Donald Trump – long skeptical of assistance for Ukraine – has not followed suit, announcing no new military aid packages for Kyiv since he returned to office in January.

