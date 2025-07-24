BML 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-07-24

Zindigi launches Visa Virtual Debit Card

Recorder Report Published July 24, 2025 Updated July 24, 2025 06:37am

KARACHI: Zindigi, powered by JS Bank, has introduced its Visa Virtual Debit Card. A secure, fully digital payment solution that can be created instantly via the Zindigi app, the virtual card enables seamless local and international transactions without a physical card, marking a leap in the country’s fintech sector.

The virtual card prioritizes convenience and security. Users can generate it with one click, use it immediately for online purchases or global services, and benefit from 3D secure authorization for fraud protection. Features include options to block or unblock the card, toggle between local and international transactions, and set spending limits.

“At Zindigi, we’re focused on simplifying the lives of our customers. The Visa Virtual Debit Card is more than just a product, it’s a step toward true digital freedom, empowering users to transact globally with ease while staying in full control of their finances, securely and instantly,” said Faisal Khalid, Chief Product Officer at Zindigi.

Zindigi’s innovation aligns with its mission to transform Pakistan’s financial landscape. The platform, among the top-downloaded financial apps in Pakistan, has driven wealth management growth and introduced features like in-app stock trading, US dollar-based freelancers account and customizable banking.

JS Bank Zindigi Visa Virtual Debit Card virtual card

