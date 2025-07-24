BML 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
BOP 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
CNERGY 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 81.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.19%)
DCL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.43%)
DGKC 172.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.36%)
FCCL 45.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
GCIL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.53%)
HUBC 149.47 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (0.87%)
KEL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.88%)
KOSM 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.36%)
LOTCHEM 20.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
MLCF 82.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.02%)
NBP 122.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1.42%)
PAEL 40.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.51%)
PIAHCLA 21.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
POWER 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.28%)
PPL 168.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.27%)
PREMA 40.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.39%)
PRL 31.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.88%)
PTC 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
SNGP 116.46 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.32%)
SSGC 44.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
TELE 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 9.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 23.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.81%)
TRG 56.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.28%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.48%)
BR100 14,333 Decreased By -22.1 (-0.15%)
BR30 39,738 Decreased By -68.7 (-0.17%)
KSE100 139,254 Decreased By -165.3 (-0.12%)
KSE30 42,628 Decreased By -25.3 (-0.06%)
Jul 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-07-24

SECP issues Investment Finance Services licence to Alif Finance

Press Release Published July 24, 2025 Updated July 24, 2025 06:40am

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has issued an Investment Finance Services licence to Alif Finance (Private) Limited, authorizing it to operate as a Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) under the applicable regulatory framework. The swift and timely processing of the licence reflects SECP’s ongoing commitment to regulatory efficiency, responsiveness, and facilitation of credible market entrants.

Alif Finance (Private) Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alif Capital Holdings, a regional financial group with existing operations in Tajikistan and Uzbekistan through Alif Bank and Alif Tech.

The company introduces to Pakistan a business model centered on providing Shariah-compliant digital and conventional lending, with a focus on SME financing and Buy Now Pay Later solutions. This entry signals renewed investor confidence and positive momentum in foreign direct investment (FDI) into Pakistan’s regulated financial sector.

The approval of Alif Finance is part of SECP’s broader agenda to facilitate reputable foreign institutions investing in Pakistan and to strengthen and diversify the NBFC sector by admitting well-structured, innovation-oriented companies.

The Commission remains committed to promoting financial inclusion, enabling digital transformation, and fostering a supportive regulatory environment through the expeditious processing of licences for NBFCs, capital market entities, insurance companies, and Section 42 companies — achieving notably swift turnaround times. This approach facilitates sustainable investment across Pakistan’s regulated financial services landscape.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SECP NBFC Investment Finance Services licence Alif Finance Alif Capital Holdings Alif Finance Private Limited

Comments

200 characters

SECP issues Investment Finance Services licence to Alif Finance

FBR tells PM: Tax-to-GDP ratio jumps 1.5pc to 10.6pc

Iesco, Fesco and Gepco set for sell-off by Dec-end

NTDC’s split into new entities: World Bank seeks amendments to project agreements

Pakistan, Afghanistan sign long-awaited PTA

PM says ready for dialogue with India

ADB keeps growth outlook unchanged

PM to open ‘PortVerse’ next month

Sugar price hike: PAC unhappy with FBR, ministry’s briefings

FBR to strictly monitor tobacco movement

Production capacity boost: Haleon plans to ramp up investment in Pakistan

Read more stories