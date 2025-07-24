SECP issues Investment Finance Services licence to Alif Finance

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has issued an Investment Finance Services licence to Alif Finance (Private) Limited, authorizing it to operate as a Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) under the applicable regulatory framework. The swift and timely processing of the licence reflects SECP’s ongoing commitment to regulatory efficiency, responsiveness, and facilitation of credible market entrants.

Alif Finance (Private) Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alif Capital Holdings, a regional financial group with existing operations in Tajikistan and Uzbekistan through Alif Bank and Alif Tech.

The company introduces to Pakistan a business model centered on providing Shariah-compliant digital and conventional lending, with a focus on SME financing and Buy Now Pay Later solutions. This entry signals renewed investor confidence and positive momentum in foreign direct investment (FDI) into Pakistan’s regulated financial sector.

The approval of Alif Finance is part of SECP’s broader agenda to facilitate reputable foreign institutions investing in Pakistan and to strengthen and diversify the NBFC sector by admitting well-structured, innovation-oriented companies.

The Commission remains committed to promoting financial inclusion, enabling digital transformation, and fostering a supportive regulatory environment through the expeditious processing of licences for NBFCs, capital market entities, insurance companies, and Section 42 companies — achieving notably swift turnaround times. This approach facilitates sustainable investment across Pakistan’s regulated financial services landscape.

