Criminal groups: Punjab Police crackdown continues

LAHORE: Punjab Police, continuing its rigorous crackdown against organized criminal groups across the province including Lahore, arrested 23 members of 10 gangs within the past 24 hours.

According to the details, a substantial cache of weapons was recovered from the arrested suspects, including Kalashnikovs, pistols, rifles, revolvers, shotguns, and hundreds of bullets, approximately 100 firearms. From the possession of the accused, police also recovered four vehicles, fifty-three motorcycles, four tolas of gold, twenty-two mobile phones, six livestock animals, and nine million rupees in cash.

The spokesperson further said that during these operations, two hundred and sixty-seven proclaimed offenders, one hundred and sixty-five court absconders, and sixty-eight habitual criminals were also apprehended.

In addition, five criminals were neutralized during police actions, eleven were injured, and twelve were arrested. Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has issued directives for the continuation of these operations with full force to further intensify the efforts against criminal elements across the province.

