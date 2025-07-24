BML 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
Pakistan Print 2025-07-24

Private societies urged to maintain sewage systems

Recorder Report Published 24 Jul, 2025 06:43am

LAHORE: To ensure urban resilience and citizen safety during the ongoing monsoon season, the Punjab Housing Department has directed all private housing societies across the province to maintain effective drainage and sewage systems.

According to the department on Wednesday, Punjab Housing Secretary Noor-ul-Amin Mengal issued directives to all district development authorities and relevant agencies to ensure strict compliance with Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

According to the instructions, private housing societies must take responsibility for the cleanliness and maintenance of their sewage and drainage networks. The authorities have been instructed to ensure the availability of necessary machinery to respond promptly in the event of flooding or water accumulation.

He further directed that efficient waste management systems must be implemented, and appropriate flood preparedness plans must be in place to deal with urban flooding scenarios. “It has been observed that the absence of effective strategies during heavy rains causes inconvenience to residents of many private housing societies,” he added.

“This decision, taken under the leadership of the Punjab Chief Minister, aims to prevent such challenges in the future. All relevant departments have been instructed to communicate these measures to the managements of private housing societies and ensure implementation without delay.”

